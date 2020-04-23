KAAC office starts functioning amid lockdown 2.0

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 22: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Secretariat started functioning with chief executive member (CEM), executive members (EM) and members of autonomous council (MAC) attended the office on Wednesday.

KAAC principal secretary along with secretaries and other staff were also present with thin attendance to avoid crowd.

Visitors without valid reasons were barred from visiting the KAAC Secretariat. Any visitor entering the Secretariat is checked for temperature with electronic thermometer and provided with hand sanitiser.

Though the Secretariat is functioning no development work can be done, except those schemes in rural areas with due permission from the deputy commissioner.

KAAC principal secretary Sanjeev Kumar Das said, “On last Monday we have held a meeting with secretaries, joint secretaries, deputy secretaries, under secretaries and engineers of Works Department to discuss the functioning of KAAC Secretariat from April 21 by following directives of state government during the lockdown period. We are following the dos and don’ts in office to contain spread of COVID-19 in office. Door mates, doors and windows and furniture are sanitised and staff is asked to maintain social distance during work hours.”

“In order to minimise the number of people we have restricted non essential visitors. We are doing this for maintaining social distancing. Regular washing of hands with soap or rubbing of both hands with sanitisers and wearing of mask and avoiding touching of hands of another person were advised to the staff to follow them strictly,” Das informed.

He informed that 33 percent attendance is maintained to avoid crowding. The DC is seeing the whole management. The DC gives permission as to which department is essential to function and which are not.