KAAC Passes Subject Budget Provision For 2022-2023

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 23: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Wednesday during a special session held at KAAC Session Hall passed the entrusted subject budget provision for 2022-2023 under the State Owned Priority Development (SOPD) / Establishment Expenditure and Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) with a total expenditure of Rs 1,74,709.7 lakh (including the state fund of Rs 50,800 lakh, CSS Rs 8,680 lakh, salary Rs 80,660.79 lakh and non-salary Rs 34,568.91 lakh).

During his speech, CEM Tuliram Ronghang extended his gratitude to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who has empowered the KAAC to allocate/ distribute the State Owned Priority Development (SOPD) fund to the entrusted department under the administrative control of KAAC.

The CEM also announced Rs 450 lakh under SOPD fund for Land Revenue Department (Survey) out of which Rs 232 lakh as Honorarium to Sarkari Gaonbura at Rs 3,000 per month, Grant in Aid (GIA) for hosting of Karbi Youth Festival Rs 100 lakh, Rs 20 lakh for Karbi Lammet Amei, and annual festival of indigenous tribes of Karbi Anglong such as Garo, Man-Tai speaking, Kuki, Bodo, Dimasa, Tiwa and Rengma Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

The CEM also presented the breakdown of the departmental allocation fund under SOPD for 33 departments with a total of Rs 37,300 lakh.

CEM also highlighted the revised enhanced rate of ad-hoc recurring grant of Ad hoc degree colleges, higher education, ME and elementary schools.