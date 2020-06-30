KAAC Sectt issues fresh norms for visitors

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 29: In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the twin hills, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Secretariat has implemented stricter measures for visitors and officials alike.

The number of cases in Karbi Anglong has gone upto 171 on Monday. The district has 105 active cases after discharge of 64 patients and two deaths.

Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts have witnessed an increased number of COVID-19 positive patients after relaxation of lockdown norms by the centre from the first week of June. There is a fear of community transmission as one Munna Chauhan tested positive while at home in his village Jiribasa under Kheroni police station in West Karbi Anglong.

Another patient Arun Kakoti of Sunpura under Bakalia police station tested positive and died while under home quarantine.

On Monday, the visitors who are allowed into KAAC Secretariat have to clearly mention the purpose and the official to meet. After being allowed in they have to go through a sanitizing tunnel. After that their temperature is checked and their hands sanitised.

Principal Secretary Sanjeeb Kumar Das said, “Those without valid reason will not be allowed in. Only the vehicles of officials with car pass will be allowed inside. Visitors will have to fill up a slip stating their name and purpose for visiting the Secretariat. This is done as per the directive of Chief Executive Member of the Council in order to avoid unnecessary crowds.”

After the measure was taken most of the visitors turned away from the Council gate.