KAAC session: Tuliram presents Rs 38.97 crore deficit budget

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 5: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang presented a deficit budget of INR 38.97 crore for Inherent Subjects of the council here on Thursday.

“An estimated expenditure is proposed at Rs 225 crore (including HUDCO loan of INR 40 crore) against the total estimated receipt of INR 146.03 crore (excluding HUDCO loan) leading to a deficit of INR 38.97 core for the 2020-21 fiscal,” Ronghang said in his budget speech.

“The KAAC revenue is derived from own sources as well as from state government and Central government in the form of grant-in-aid and administrative charges. Council main sources of revenue are derived mostly from Forest products, entry tax, professional tax, trade callings and employment, land revenue, share of motor vehicle tax, sale proceeds from weekly markets, ghats, fisheries, cattle pounds. Also, other sources of revenue are sale of district council receipt, court fee stamps and royalty from mines and minerals etc,” Ronghang added.

The CEM also said in order to meet the huge depleted revenue receipt the rates of fees imposed on trading license, fee on transfer of land and other trades and callings etc. have been increased marginally. KAAC is expecting to receive the release of administrative charges and share of motor vehicle tax of INR 50 crore as arrear from state government.

The CEM moved a resolution for adoption in the budget session for loan from HUDCO. He said the matter has been discussed and approved by the executive committee (EC) for taking loans from HUDCO with 10.80% interest rate per annum.

“HUDCO has agreed to sanction loan to KAAC for construction of multi level car parking at Diphu to INR 8.79 crore (HUDCO loan Rs 7.20 crore and KAAC’s own source Rs 1.59 crore). The KAAC has to pay INR 54.40 lakh annually as repayment of the loan to HUDCO. For construction of multi-storied commercial complex at Diphu to INR 17.25 crore (HUDCO loan, INR 14 crore and KAAC’s own resources, INR 3.25 crore). KAAC has to pay INR 2.10 crore annually as repayment of the loan to HUDCO and for construction of KAAC guest house at Diphu to INR 22.08 crore (HUDCO loan INR 17.30 crore and KAAC’s own source INR 4.78 crore). KAAC has to pay INR 35.60 lakh annually as repayment of the loan to HUDCO loan,” the CEM said.

Ronghang also said MACs will be granted INR 30 lakh each for constituency development purposes. The main features of inherent budget include:

INR 1.80 crore for pension of living ex- MAC; Revenue receipt for 2020-2021 expected to get by INR 17.40 crore from forest products;

INR 7 crore for major works, Rs 7.80 crore for constituency development;

INR 70 lakh to education department for scholarship and stipends for technical students (including IAS coaching);

INR 10 lakh for Centre for Studies in Karbi Language and Culture;

INR 50 lakh for Karbi Youth Festival;

INR 20 lakh for Karbi Lammet Amei; INR 10 lakh for scholarship and stipends;

INR 10 lakh for purchase of vehicle for Karbi traditional king;

INR 3 lakh for TA & other allowances for Karbi traditional king and other customary heads;

INR 2 crore to urban development department for municipal and town committees;

INR 40 lakh for purchase of machinery and equipment; Under loans and advances,

INR 50 crore for construction of multi level parking at Diphu and multi storied commercial complex and KAAC Guest House at Diphu;

INR 7.50 crore for interest payment to HUDCO.

Earlier, obituary was paid to former MAC and EM Sarsing Timung. Discussion on the budget and adoption of resolution will be held on Friday.