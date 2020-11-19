KAAC to receive direct funding from Centre

Direct funding of KAAC has been the long-standing demand of the people of Karbi Anglong: Tuliram

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 18: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will now receive direct funding from the Central government. Announcing this chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said it is one of the biggest achievements for the people of Karbi Anglong.

“Direct funding of KAAC has been the long-standing demand of the people of Karbi Anglong that all funds meant for KAAC should be directly remitted by the Union government to the Council to do away with the delay of fund release from the state government,” Ronghang said addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

“The matter could not be resolved at the time of signing of MoU between Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and the Union government in 1995 and during the signing of MoS by the disbanded United Peoples Democratic Solidarity (UPDS) and the Union government in 2011,” Ronghang said.

“Although MoS provided for amendment of Article 280 to bring the KAAC under the purview of the Finance Commission, now with the relentless effort made by ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ under my leadership, the Union government has agreed to effect direct funding of all centrally sponsored schemes to KAAC,” the CEM said.

For this achievement CEM congratulated members of ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ and the people.

“Because of continuous effort KAAC received a letter from the Central government for the direct funding. All central sponsored schemes like NLCPR, AIBP, MoS package, Niti Aayog, and 15th Finance Commission, DoNER ministry etc. will be directly funded by the Central government,” the CEM said.

On the setting up of Panchayati Raj in Karbi Anglong which is opposed by All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), the CEM said, “Like in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and other hill tribal areas of Northeast, we have Village Development Committee (VDC) headed by chairman or chairperson. But the Management Information System (MIS) in the government website maintains a uniform system throughout India including Sixth Schedule areas as ‘Gram Panchayat’ (GP) and is headed by ‘Sarpanch’. That’s why our data is also entered as ‘GP and Sarpanch’ in their website since the beginning when the Congress government started the system. The same manner of data is also entered in the government MIS system for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram. We have written twice to the government to correct the data management system.”

The CEM said some political parties have taken the matter for political mileage. Panchayati Raj cannot be constituted in the Sixth Schedule districts.

On the allegation levelled by West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee president Sarthe Kramsa, that KAAC has sold the forest land of Daldali to Nagaland, the CEM said, “Can land at the inter-state border be sold to anyone? Just saying it will not do. He should show proof. It is politically motivated and false propaganda. The KAAC authority has been apprising chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal about border dispute with Nagaland and Meghalaya. It was during Congress government that encroachment took place and permanent structures were constructed. The present BJP government has always worked for the protection of the borders.”