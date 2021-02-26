KACC extends support to Bharat Bandh

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 25: Karbi Anglong Chamber of Commerce (KACC) has decided to extend support to February 26 Bharat Bandh called by Confederation of All India Traders against the recent amendment of Goods and Service Tax (GST) by Central government including inter alia, rise of fuel prices and new e-way bill.

In a statement by KACC said if the amendment of GST is implemented then it would bring doomsday to all business communities. The honest GST payers will be penalized without any fault of theirs, it added.