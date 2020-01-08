KAF firm to present Karbi film awards on Jan 18

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 8: Amid opposition from Karbi Film Association (KFA), Karbi Artistes Forum (KAF) on Wednesday clarified that it will present the 1st Karbi Film Awards at Farmer’s Growth Centre on January 18.

Addressing a press conference at Farmers Growth Centre here, KAF president Katharson Engti said the presenting of 1st Karbi Film Award was decided in an executive meeting of the organisation on December 19. He informed that the KAF has started receiving films and urged the production houses to send their films for the award.

Regarding the opposition by Karbi Film Society (KFS) for not using the same name ‘Karbi Film Award’ as it is being the premier film award initiated by art & culture department under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and supported by KFS, the KAF, president said, “What art & culture department has initiated was Rangsina Sarpo Film Award and not ‘Karbi Film Award.’

“The KAF will be the first organisation to use the title ‘Karbi Film Award.’ There is no wrong in naming the award as KFA,” he said.

He also said he approached deputy director of cultural affairs, Hemari Tokbi regarding the presentation of the awards, who has no objection over it.

“KAF is an independent non-governmental organisation formed on January 12, 2018. It is not affiliated to any organisation. It was formed with the objective of having a common platform for artistes of the region to share and express views and issues relating to problems of Karbi artistes,” Engti said.