Kaklabari agricultural farming would be upgraded to training institute:Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 19: BTC CEM Pramod Boro said that Kaklabari agricultural farming would be upgraded to the training institute of the agriculture department.

While talking to the media persons in Kokrajhar on Saturday, Boro said that the BTC districts have potential for agricultural farming.

Boro has urged the concerned department, head of department and higher authorities to dedicate wholeheartedly.

Boro also held a meeting with Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah, former vice chancellor of Assam Agricultural University in Jorhat, who has been appointed economic adviser to the CEM of BTC.

Dr Bujarbaruah advised all officers attending the meeting to speed up works accordingly to get funds from either Assam or

Centre to start up projects in BTR whether for plantation of agricultural products, fisheries, handloom & textile projects, veterinary etc.

He also pointed out that the suitable place to start up projects would begin at Kaklabari at Baksa.

Boro also emphasised plantation on lands lying idle in the districts.