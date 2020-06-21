Kalaguru museum to be set up at Tezpur

Rabha’s Samadhi Kshetra to be preserved: Sonowal **Bishnu Rabha Award presented to Kandarpa Sarma, Jharna Saikia

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: The Bishnu Rahba Award 2020 was presented to veteran artist Kandarpa Nath Sarma and dance exponent Jharna Saikia at a simple programme organised to observe the death anniversary of Bishnu Rabha at Sri Sri Auniati Sakha Satra Auditorium in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The award carries a citation, sarai, anga bastra and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh.

Presenting the awards, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced to preserve the Samadhi Kshetra of cultural icon Bishnu Prasad Rabha and set up a museum of his memorabilia at Tezpur.

Sonowal said that Bishnu Rabha had made immense contributions towards enrichment of cultural life of Assam and the young generation should be made aware about his contributions.

Sonowal termed Bishnu Rabha as an epitome of the rich cultural life of Assam and said that the observance of Bishnu Prasad Divas should not be confined within the state, rather the young generation everywhere should be informed and taught about the life and works of the cultural doyen.

He said that the museum eulogizing the life and works of Bishnu Prasad Rabha would work as a platform for the young generation to get themselves acquainted with the vast body of works of Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

The chief minister also said that Rabha always propagated the message of unity, harmony, friendship and universal brotherhood. Therefore, the young generation should follow Bishnu Rabha as a messenger of good values and inculcates his values in their lives.

The chief minister also said that observance of the days like Bishnu Rabha Divas helps us to spark the positive vibes and live a meaningful life following the path shown by Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

Referring to personalities like Chaolung Suikapha and Swami Vivekananda who taught the youth to imbibe universal outlook, Sonowal said that their philosophies teach the mankind that unity is a virtue which strengthens everybody and therefore, called on everybody to follow their teachings and build a strong society.

Appealing to the people to extend their helping hands to strengthen the edifice of the democratic society, Sonowal also urged everyone to follow safety protocols to beat the coronovirus pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, minister of state for cultural affairs Naba Kumar Doley termed Bishnu Prasad Rabha as a symbol of cultural unity. He also said that Bishnu Prasad Rabha was a multifaceted personality who contributed greatly to the enrichment of cultural life of Assam.

The Awardees Kandarpa Nath Sarma and Jharna Saikia also shared their emotions on being honoured by the government with the award.

Union minister of state for food processing Rameswar Teli and director of cultural affairs Bishnu Kamal Bora also spoke on the occasion.

The programme which was organised by cultural affairs department in association with Dibrugarh district administration also witnessed the presence of Jorhat MP Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Binod Hazarika, Naren Sonowal, Kushal Duwari, Teros Gowala, Chakradhar Gogoi, CEM of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Dipu Ranjan Makrari, minister of state for revenue Jogen Mohan along with a host of other dignitaries.