KAMA organizes cleaning drive in Diphu 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 12: As part of Swachhata Pakhwada of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), the affiliated youth clubs under NYK, Karbi Anglong Mountaineering Association (KAMA) carried out a cleaning drive in educational institutions and public places here on Thursday.

President of KAMA, Khorsing Terang said the Swachhata Pakhwada was carried out in West Karbi Anglong as well as in Karbi Anglong.

In Karbi Anglong KAMA is the implementing youth club for Swachhta Pakhwada. The drive kicked off on August 1 and will continue till August 15. During this period activities like cleaning of the surroundings of education institutions, govt. office premises, tree plantation, drawing, and essay competition for children is being organized.

“On Thursday, we took up a cleaning drive and tree plantation. A drawing competition was also organized for children. On Friday, we will be cleaning the statues around the town,” said Terang.