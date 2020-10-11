Kamakhya reopens after six months from today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: The gates of the Kamakhya temple is set to open for devotees from October 11 (Sunday) after being shut for almost six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Devotees will be allowed to perform parikrama following Covid-19 protocols set by the temple management committee, however, the main sanctum will remain closed, a source said.

The temple gates will remain open from 8 am till sunset.

Devotees visiting the temple will have to undergo Covid-19 test at the medical camp set up near the temple entry point.

The devotees will be allowed inside the temple complex only after showing the test report at the gate.

Notably, the decision to open the temple doors for the devotees was taken after deliberations with the Kamrup (M) district administration and the temple management committee.

Earlier, the district administration had ordered opening the temple gates from September 24, but, as the temple management expressed its unreadiness, the gates remained closed.

Situated on the Nilachal Hill in western part of Guwahati, Kamakhya temple is one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas.