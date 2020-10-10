Kampur youth loses life during cliff diving in Canada

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 10: Aranyam Bora, a 22 years old student of Canada St Thomas University died following an unpredictable accident on September 23 last in Canada when he went for cliff diving along with his friends in Mekatuek river in Canada.

His earthly remains were brought to his native village Ati Kampur in Nagaon district on Friday after a fortnight by air and later cremated at Nagaon Kothiatoli Chariali on Saturday.

Notably, Aranyam Bora was the only son of a top forest official Utpal Bora and attained reputation as a nature’s lover and magician. His demise was widely condoled by his native villagers as well as other dignitaries of the greater Kampur area.