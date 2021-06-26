Kamrup district launches outreach initiative Samparka 

HT Correspondent

AMINGAON, June 25: Kamrup district administration has launched an outreach initiative namely ‘Samparka’ on Friday.

The main objective of the project is to address various problems of underdeveloped or remote areas of the district. For this, initiatives have been taken to take the administration to the public instead of public to the administration.

The project was launched in Lower Lampi by district development commissioner of Kamrup Norsingh Bey. Representatives of various departments including revenue, police, Panchayat and rural development, PWD, PHE, education, power, health, social welfare, agriculture, forest and tourism were present in the meeting. The public of Lampi area had the unique opportunity to interact directly with each department on the same platform and to resolve their long-standing concerns and issues.

It may be mentioned here that the guardian minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in his review meeting on Thursday opined that Kamrup has to be a model district for the state in all sectors.

He also directed to prepare an inclusive vision document to enlist every problem in each sector of the district to address in priority. The initiative of Samparka will help to understand all issues of the locality directly from the public on the spot which not only brings the administration near the public but also help the public to meet every department in their doorstep to express their issues and grievances directly without any cost. It will also help the public to know the authority of various schemes implemented. Samparka will be a continuous process and will cover every remote, underdeveloped area of the district.