Kamrup Metro DTO, three other employees suspended

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Kamrup Metro district transport officer (DTO) Arun Bora along with three other employees have been placed under suspension for irregularities in motor vehicle tax, an official release said here on Monday.

Three other employees are: Simanta Neog (head assistant), Arup Kumar Barman (junior assistant) and Sidhheshwar Ranghang (cashier).

State transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has directed the transport department to place them under suspension due to irregularities regarding deposition of motor vehicle tax, the release said.

The irregularities have come to the notice of the department. An inquiry which was conducted immediately revealed that tax evasion was being allowed by the DTO, wherein a vehicle owner could pay the current year tax by skipping the arrear. This was against the rules, the release also said.

“Acting swiftly on the transport minister’s direction the department has placed DTO Arun Bora along with three employees under suspension with immediate effect,” the release further said.

The department has directed the commissioner of transport to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The department will recover the taxes wherever evaded, as all the data is available in the NIC database. Further, the transport department had a detailed meeting on Monday with NIC authorities as they maintain the Vahan portal, and directed them to plug technical loopholes to prevent any such irregularities in future, it added.