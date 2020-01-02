Kanakeswar Narzary remembered

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 2: All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) offered floral tribute and recalled contributions towards the building of Bodo nationality late Kanakeswar Narzary (Khungkhra), founder general secretary of the ABSU on his 77th birth anniversary being observed at Gossainichina Vocational High School playground in Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

Narzary was founder general secretary and late Baneswar Basumatary was founder president of ABSU that was founded on February 15, 1967. Narzary was former chief of Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) and noted writer in Bodo language. He dedicated his life for the cause of the Bodo community’s welfare and development through social integration. He was one of prominent leaders of the Bodo society in his days.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and UPPL president Urkhao Gwra Brahma, former president of All Assam Tribal Sangha Ranjit Kumar Borgoyary, BTC MCLA Jyotirindra Brahma, president of Kokrajhar district unit Bodo Sahitya Sabha Baneswar Basumatary were prominent attendees on the occasion.