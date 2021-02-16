Kanaklata Baruah award presented to Harekrishna Mahanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: Virangana Kanaklata Baruah Award presented to Sattradhikar Harekrishna Mahanta by Sadou Asom Keot Jatiya Parishad (SAKJP) for his fight against ‘untouchability” and “castism” in a formal function held at the historic Borengajuli Sankardev Sattra located along Indo-Bhutan border area near Dimakuchi in Udalguri district on Monday.

A delegation of Sadou Asom Keot Jatiya Parishad (SAKJP) led by its president Pulak Saikia and principal secretary Pankaj Saikia presented the award to the Sattradhikar in presence of the thousands of disciples of the Sattra.

The meeting was also attended by secretaries Nilomoni Bora and Dilip Bora, executive member Basanta Bora, the presidents and secretaries of Udalguri, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts units of the Sadou Asom Keot Jatiya Parishad.

The meeting was presided over by the president of Udalguri unit of Sadou Asom Keot Jatiya Parishad.

Sattradhikar Mahanta has been nominated for the award for his fight against ‘untouchability’ and ‘casteism’ in the society following the path of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Kanaklata Baruah also called Birbala was an Indian independence activist and AISF leader, who was shot dead by the British police while leading a procession bearing the National Flag during the Quit India Movement on September 20, 1942.

Mahanta has set up Sankardev Samaj in Barpeta in 1950. He set up Srimanta Sankardev Sattra at Dimakuchi in Udalguri in 1953.

Earlier, Sattradhikar Mahanta was awarded the Kalicharan Brahma Award, 2018.

The 97-year old Sattradhikar Harekrishna Mahanta is inspired by the life of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and is a devotee of Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Mahanta has rendered his life for spreading the message of love, tolerance, humanity and brotherhood among various communities. He has been instrumental in imbibing the core ideology of Srimanta Sankaradeva to serve humanity and understand the core essence of his message that the best way to serve God is to serve humanity.

He has made successful efforts in integrating the different communities like Rabha, Bodo, Koch and Adivasi people of the area and built the Borengajuli Sattra way back in 1952.

Sattradhikar Mahanta has also built 27 sattras across the state. He has been spreading the Vaishnavite culture and tradition and is a known face of sattriya culture. He is also the recipient of the Pitambar Dev Goswami National Award, 2012 and Apurba Singha Award, 2012 and the Sattrabhusan title conferred by Barpeta Sattra.