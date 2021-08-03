Kanam Ingtipi new KADMCC chief

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 2: Kanam Ingtipi has been appointed as the new president of the Karbi Anglong District Mahila Congress Committee (KADMCC). Ingtipi was felicitated in a function held in the office of the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) here.

Congress leaders and frontal organisation heads and members felicitated the KADMCC head with Karbi traditional turbans. Vice presidents of KADCC Ashok Teron and Raton Engti, KADCC general secretaries Sanjeeb Teron and Dr Mongve Rongpi were present for the programme.