Karbi Adorbar 82nd foundation day celebrated

DIPHU, May 3: KarbiAdorbar (KA) – the oldest social organisation in KarbiAnglong, under the banner of which the erstwhile United Mikir and North Cachar Hills District was founded, celebrated its 82nd foundation day at KarbiRisoAdorbar here on Monday.

The KarbiAdorbar was founded on May 3, 1940 by few educated Karbis with the sole purpose of welfare of Karbis.

SarsingTeron was the president and Semson Sing Ingti was the general secretary.

Participating in the celebration the ex-general secretary, KarbiAdorbar, BidyasingRongpi said the KarbiAdorbar which is a premier social organisation in KarbiAnglong was instrumental in the demand for a United Mikir and North Cachar Hills district.

Rongpi said that former president late RanjitTisso from 2000 has initiated to free KarbiAdorbar from political dominance and to be as a non-political organisation as before.

Rongpi said being the premier social organisation and instrumental in uniting the Karbis of both hills and plains and fulfilling the erstwhile united Mikir and North Cachar Hills district has advocated for reviving the KarbiAdorbar for the greater interest of Karbi community.

He has suggested having its own office so that independent programmes and activities can be taken up.

The open session was chaired by the president Mondol Sing Bey and attended by the general secretary HarinathTerang including president, KarbiLammetAmei, HidinathRongpi and general secretary, LiladharTeron, president, KarbiAnglong& North Cachar Hills Autonomous State Demand Committee, AjitTimung and general secretary, Sing Timung and president, Karbi So-arloAmei, KungriTimungpi.