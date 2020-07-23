Karbi Anglong BJP mourns Bapuram Bey’s demise

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 22: The Karbi Anglong District Committee BJP has mourned the demise of social worker Bapuram Bey.

Bey (75) passed away in the night of July 21 due to a stroke in Zion Hospital, Dimapur, Nagaland.

In a condolence message, district BJP president Dhansing Teron said, “He was active both politically and socially. Before entering active politics he had served in the capacity of a clerk in the CCI, Bokajan, Karbi Anglong. He was a popular political figure of Karbi Anglong District when he took the charge of AGP as President for Karbi Anglong District and also AGP State office bearer. He had served the regional party for 28 long years till he joined the BJP in 2014. The BJP, Karbi Anglong District Committee is saddened by his untimely demise and deeply mourned the loss of Lt. Bapuram Bey.”

Teron offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Late Bey founded Karbi Club, Bokajan and was the first President of the Club. He was also founder of Bokajan College and also the first President of Bokajan College Governing Body. He was also the Chairman of Hill Areas Planning Board, Government of Assam in 1998-99.

After his entry into the BJP he was handed the responsibility of Palak of 17-Bokajan LAC during BJP Membership Drive in 2014-15 while serving as the member of the BJP, District Committee. He was an active member of the party.

He left behind his wife, two sons and two daughter-in-laws, three daughters and three son-in-laws and a host of other relatives.