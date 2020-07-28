Karbi Anglong DFO among 7 more corona deaths

17th VRDL starts functioning at JMCH ** Death toll mounts to 86

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ GUWAHATI, July 27: The state has registered seven new corona deaths on Monday, taking the toll in the pandemic to 86, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.

“Seven people, Tulsi Prasad Deuri (59) from Jorhat, Joy Singh Bey (59) from Karbi Anglong, Mevina Begum (26) from Kamrup (M), Dr GMS Chowdhury (72) from Dibrugarh, Ajoy Mahato (35), Puspa Roy (75) & Dinesh Chandra Das (50) from Tinsukia succumbed to #COVID,” Sarma tweeted.

A divisional forest officer (DFO) from Karbi Anglong has become the victim of COVID-19 on Sunday night.

The DFO of West Division, Joysing Bey (59) succumbed to COVID-19 at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H) at around 10:05 pm on Sunday. With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Karbi Anglong has reached four.

Bey was one among the forest officials who attended a review meeting of the forest department on June 2 last convened by chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang at KAAC conference hall.

After the meeting on June 5, one of the executive member (EM), Khonsing Rongpi tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 7, Bey along with other department officials gave swab for test at Sitlabari Central Range IB, Dhansiri Road. But the result turned negative. Family sources said that due to certain health complications the family members took him to GMCH on June 8 for treatment. The second swab test conducted at GMCH turned COVID-19 positive.

“I am sorry to inform that 1more Covid19 patient died from Karbi Anglong, Joysing Bey, 59 years, DFO, i/c West Division, Diphu. With this the toll rises to 4. Earlier he was ill, and tested Covid negative. However, for further treatment he was referred to GMCH, Guwahati and subsequently tested Covid positive. He showed signs of recovery, however, due to other complications he expired last night at 10:05 pm. He died a hero’s death. He got the infection while doing his duty. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues,” CEM Ronghang said on Facebook post.

Bey leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

The first corona death from Karbi Anglong was reported on June 9 of Arun Kakoti of Sunpura, Bakulia, the second dead was reported on June 18, Sanjay Khaklary of Beltola, Langhin and third death was reported on July 9, Ramsing Hanse, an executive engineer holding the charge of additional director of agriculture (hills).

The first two deaths were from COVID-19 Hospital, here, while the third and fourth deaths were at GMCH.

Two EMs, an MAC, wife and son of CEM Tuliram Ronghang, a KAAC secretary and a few other department officials also tested positive for COVID-19.

Another person Dr Gaus Mohammad Safiqe Choudhury, a retired surgeon of Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) succumbed to COVID-19 at AMCH in Dibrugarh on Sunday night.

Dr Choudhury was also an Islamic researcher of the state. His demise was widely condoled by all sections of people of Dibrugarh.

So far the state has reported 32,228 COVID-19 cases. Of the fresh 1,142 cases, 171 were from Guwahati. Kamrup and Darrang districts reported 188 and 100 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, one more Viral Research and Development Laboratory (VRDL) started functioning in Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) from Monday.

This is the 17th VRDL in the state.

“Happy to share that from today we have operationslised one more Viral Research and Development Laboratories’ (VRDL) in the campus of Jorhat Medical College. We have now 17 VRDL in Assam. Needless to say that there was none in the month January,2020,” the health minister tweeted.

27 more fresh cases in Kokrajhar: The tally of COVID-19 positive has gone up to 419 in Kokrajhar district with detection of 27 more fresh positive cases on Monday.

Of 27 fresh cases, 12 were from District Jail. The district has now 156 active positive cases after discharge of 263 patients.