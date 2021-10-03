Karbi Anglong pays tributes to Mahatma 

Tuliram fetes sanitation workers on Gandhi Jayanti

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 2: Along with the rest of the nation, Karbi Anglong observed Gandhi Jayanti on the occasion of Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary.

On the occasion, Diphu Municipal Board under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) organised a felicitation programme for sanitation workers of Diphu Municipal Board at Gandhi Park here.

Attending as the chief guest, chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said, “As we celebrate the 152nd birthday of Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi we are felicitating sanitation workers whom we should appreciate for their work.”

The CEM further said, “With the support and cooperation of all we could make Diphu the cleanest town in Northeast India. This was possible under the leadership of the chairman of Diphu Municipal Board, Rah Kro. In the days to come, we all have to work together for the betterment of society. Team Karbi Anglong does not just consist of CEM, EMs and MLAs but also everyone else, including journalists.”

The sanitation workers were felicitated with Karbi traditional turbans and an appreciated letter.

MLA Bidya Sing Engleng, executive member of KAAC, Ratan Teron, member of Autonomous Council (MAC) and chairman of Forest Development Board, Richard Tokbi were present at the felicitation of sanitation workers.

The ruling party, BJP observed Gandhi Jayanti by a cleaning drive in Diphu and later by holding a meeting at the office of the BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee (EKADC). Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) observed the day at its office here.

BJP frontal organisations Kisan Morcha and ST Morcha held a cleaning drive at Diphu Club here which was attended by the president of BJP, EKADC, Dhansing Teron and members of ST Morcha and Kisan Morcha.

Howraghat Municipal Board also observed Gandhi Jayanti by facilitating 17 sanitation workers with phulam gamosas and certificates of appreciation.

Chairman of Howraghat Municipal Board, Pratap Handique and officials were present on the occasion.