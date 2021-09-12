Karbi, Dima Hasao hills to be solar powered: Minister 

‘4.80 lakh households in Assam still without electricity’

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 11: People residing in remote hill areas of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao can soon look forward to having electricity in their houses.

Power minister Bimal Borah in a press meet here on Saturday said that 4.80 lakh households in Assam were still without electricity but work had started to power those households where it was not possible to connect power cables like the hills of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao and on the chars and saporis of the state.

These households, he said, would be given power by solar systems or other renewable means of energy in the next six to eight months.

The minister further announced that all Anganwadi Centres and LP schools, there were about 900 old LP schools, would be provided electricity over the next 8 to 10 years.

Explaining the reason for the long period of time, he said that several sub-stations needed to be constructed and each sub-station would take at least 2 years to be constructed by the contractors as per technical specification.

“Unless the sub-stations were built the cables would have to be pulled over inordinately long distances and if there was a breakdown a huge area of 50 to 100 kms would be plunged into darkness. The sub-stations would also ensure quality power,” he added.

Regarding power theft he said that APDCL was working with the police and several persons had been booked and penalties imposed. Borah said that power theft was a serious problem and interlinked with power tariff.

He said that the loss incurred by the company is calculated and power tariff is fixed to make up for this loss which the consumers ultimately end up paying for.

Regarding government departments not paying bills to APDCL on time he said that a system had been evolved in which all government departments would pay the bills centrally.

Regarding recruitment he said that the process was on to recruit more personnel. At present there were 9,000 employees for 64 lakh consumers in the state.