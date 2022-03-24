Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) Annual Meet Begins

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, March 23: The 30th annual conference of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) – Karbi literary organisation, got underway at Dongka Sarpo in Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong district.

In the 4-day programme of the KLA, the organisation’s flag was hoisted on Wednesday morning. Delegates from all over Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and outside arrived at the venue and were registered by the reception committee.

Several departments under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) held exhibitions-cum-sale at the venue.