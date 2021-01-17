Karbi litterateur Bidorsing Kro passes away

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 17: Noted Karbi writer Bidorsing Kro passed away due to multiple organ failure at Christian Institute of Health Science & Research (Referral hospital) in Dimapur at around 11.30 am on Sunday.

He was a recipient of Bhasha Sanman award conferred by Sahitya Akademi for his Karbi dictionary ‘Akimi Karbi Lamthe Amarjong’ and Sahityik Botah from Assam government.

Kro was born in Honarichan (now Sonarijan, Korkanthi) on June 27, 1956.

His father was Miji Kro and mother was Kave Inghipi.

Kro studied primary school in Ronghan Dongkachinthu LP School at Dhentaghat.

Later he studied middle school from Donkachinthu M. E. School in Dhentaghat and high school from Phuloni Govt. Aided High School.

He took admission in pre–university classes in Diphu Govt College in the night shift in 1973 but discontinued and again took admission in 1975 in the same college in the night shift till 1981.

He also received the Semson Sing Ingti Award conferred by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Kro was also conferred with the Best Karbipo award in 2006 by Karbi Riso Adorbar for his literary works.

Kro has written several books, textbooks for school children, collection of poems, books on Karbi social customs and practices and many more.

Kro was also four times president of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) and president of Karbi Youth Festival (KYF).

Kro was a resident of Rongthe-ang Ward No.7, Diphu town.

He leaves behind his wife Basapi Tissopi, sister Dr. Theso Kropi and son Mirjeng Kro, vice president, Karbi Students’ Association (KSA).