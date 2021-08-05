Karbi Medium LP School inaugurated at Langlokso

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 4: The Karbi Language Development Board (KLDB) chairman Longsing Teron inaugurated the newly constructed Joysing Doloi Memorial Karbi Medium LP School at Langlokso under Khorkhanti MAC constituency on Tuesday. The school, which was set up in 2007, has been revived after 15 years.

With a view to promote Karbi language, former executive member (EM) for Education, KAAC, Bidyasing Rongpi set up 29 Karbi Medium schools in 2007 in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Karbi Medium Teachers were appointed and an honorarium was given by KAAC. The Karbi Medium Schools were looked after and supervised by KLDB-KAAC. But in due course, the schools were neglected.

Inaugurating the school, Teron said, “The KLDB is now trying to revive all the abandoned Karbi medium schools. Free textbooks and other study materials will be provided to children once classes start.”

Teron inaugurated the school in presence of Karbi medium teacher Tharelumta Kathar, Khonsing Bey and Pitterson Ingti and a village headman.