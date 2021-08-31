Karbi organisations demand provincialisation of 666 KLT posts

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 30: Four Karbi organisations have demanded the Assam government for the provincialisation of 666 posts of Karbi Language Teacher (KLT) engaged in different government/ provincialised/ venture ME, high schools in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

A delegation from Karbi Anglong comprising of Karbi Farmers Association (KFA) Tingku Engti faction, Karbi Students Union (KSU), Karbi Students & Youth Council (KSYC) and KSA attended a meeting with Education minister Ranoj Pegu in Guwahati and submitted memorandums highlighting the core issues and problems of education in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The organisations also demanded for provincialisation of 29 Karbi Medium School, establishment of Government Science and Commerce colleges at Donkamokam, Bokajan and Howraghat, retention of the status of Diphu Government College (DGC) as government college.

They further demanded the government to declare DGC as centre of excellence in learning, considering its heritage importance as one of the oldest higher education institutions in Assam, to oust Dr NK Sarma as principal of DGC and to appoint a new principal, creation of post of Karbi Language Teacher for High School by the state government, to establish more technical institutes in Karbi Anglong.

They further demanded to augment the education budget allocated of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council for increasing the salary of venture ME / high school / higher secondary / junior college teachers, to expedite the process of construction of B. Ed College, engineering college, state university and law college as announced in the budget speech of Finance minister Ajanta Neog.

During the meeting the Education minister announced grant-in-aid of Rs. 50,00,000 to those schools and colleges which are 75 years and older. He also announced certain relaxation for Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao for qualifying for the scheme (grant-in-aid) as no institutions currently fit into the qualifying period in these three districts.

The minister also announced that the Education department is considering allowing Karbi language as medium of instruction in pre-primary and primary levels in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The leaders from social organisations present were KFA president Tinku Engti and secretary Soronsing Rongpi; KSU president Rustom Rongphar and adviser Richard Ingti, KSYC president Prakash Terang and secretary Bipul Tisso and KSA president Thangsing Timung and general secretary Budho Terang and president of another faction of KSA Simeon Rongphar.