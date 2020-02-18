Karbi people are blessed with a beautiful mind: Sonowal

28th Central Dehal (Rangker) Kachirdam festival

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Karbi people are blessed with a beautiful mind and they have played an important role in the growth of Assamese society.

“In today’s competitive world, all communities living in the state must put united efforts to take Assam forward. The Karbi people are very hard working and it is through hard work only a community can make its strong presence felt in the global platform,” Sonowal said addressing the 28th Central Dehal (Rangker) Kachirdam festival of Karbi Bangthe Achom at Birkuchi in Narengi in the city on Tuesday.

Stating the importance of education in making the young generation responsible and committed, the chief minister viewed that there is no alternative to education to develop good citizen.

He urged parents and teachers to take a lead in inspiring and motivating their children to take up their studies seriously.

Stating that education brings knowledge, the chief minister said that it is a responsibility of the society to ensure positive academic environment.

Appreciating the organizers, the chief minister observed that Rongker festival of the Karbi’s promotes harmony in society. It is due to sheer commitment and perseverance that the organizers could successfully organize the festival for 28 consecutive years, he added.

In his speech, hills areas development (HAD) minister Sum Ronghang highlighted the significance of Dehal festival of the Karbis. He also appealed the Karbi people who are spread across 13 districts of the state to keep their traditions, customs, language and culture alive through regular practice.

MLA of Dispur LAC Atul Bora also spoke on the occasion. While Nabin Chandra Kro of Karbi Bangthe Achom presided over the open session, Guwahati MP Queen Oja, MLA of Bokajan LAC Dr Numal Momin, chairman of ATDC Jayanta Malla Baruah, Dimoria Raja Holi Sing Ronghang, professor of Gauhati University Dr. Upen Rabha Hakacham, social workers Jayanta Das, Longki Phangcho and several other dignitaries were present in the meeting.