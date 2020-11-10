Karbi Riso Adorbar invites applicants for Karbipo & Karbipi Award

Karbipo & Karbipi Award

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 9: Karbi Riso Adorbar (KRA), Karbi Students Association (KSA – Inglongpho) and Karbi So-Arlo Amei (KARSA), the board members for Best Karbipo and Best Karbipi Award, informed that intending personalities are invited to submit their application forms for selection of nominee for awarding Best Karbipo and Best Karbipi Award for the year 2018.

The applications must reach the office of KRA, Diphu on or before November 18, 2020.

The guidelines for selection of Best Karbipo and Best Karbipi Award is that the person should have contribution in any of the following fields like art, culture, music, social, politics, economics, education, sports, success in government service, literature etc.

Selection for Best Karbipi will be only from the Karbi women married to their own tribe within Karbi Anglong and outside.