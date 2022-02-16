Karbi Students Association Alleges Encroachment Of Khonbamon Singhason Hill Range

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 15: Karbi Students Association (KSA-Thangsing Timung) visited Khonbamon Singhason hill range under Singhason Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) on the report of encroachers clearing large tracts of virgin forest land.

KSA, Diphu Regional Committee (DRC), visited the site on February 13 and found that around 21 houses have been constructed by encroachers. The encroachers are reportedly from Manipur. The encroachers have been in the area since 2019. First, there were only two houses and now it has increased to 21.

It is to be mentioned here that Singhason range is the main water source for downstream Kaziranga National Park. The Kaziranga National Park wetland mainly depends on the vegetation of Singhason hills.

The KSA wants the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Authority to immediately evict the encroachers before it becomes a colony and free the virgin forest land.

Informing this, the president, KSA, DRC, Liton Timung said that his team from Diphu climbed up the Khonbamon hills.

He said, “On February 13 KSA team from Diphu climbed up the Khonbamon of Singhason Range, where encroachers have started living and freely doing agricultural activities by clearing up the thick vegetation of the Singhason Hills. We started to climb the Singhason hills from Longnit which took us about 2 and half hours. On reaching the place we found 21 houses. The encroachers are all from Manipur. They have exploited the virgin forest by cutting down the jungles and doing ginger and broomstick (phool jaru) cultivation, poultry and lumbering.”

Timung said that while interacting with the encroachers he was informed by them that they came for religious purposes. They said, “We are Evangelists and God has sent us here to do his work.”

The settlers have no supporting documents to prove that they are permanent inhabitants of the district. The KSA urged the KAAC authority to evict the encroachers before their numbers increased.

Secretary, KSA, DRC, Sorosing Bey, Raju Engi from the Central Committee and president, Longnit Head Branch, Jiten Singnar were also in the team.