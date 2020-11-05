Karbi Students Association Malong Ari sub-branch formed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 4: Karbi Students Association (KSA), Tekelangjun Head Branch formed the KSA Malong Ari sub-branch on Wednesday.

The meeting for the same was held in the premises of Cheksolangso LP school Moheshar Rongpi was declared the president and Mindar Teron the new general secretary of the organisation.

President, KSA, Tekelangjun branch, Joydhas Terang; general secretary, KSA, Thangsing Timung; vice president, Mirjeng Kro; president, KSA Howraghat regional committee, Satro Teron; among others attended the meeting.