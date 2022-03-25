Karbi Youths Need To Widen Their Horizons: Assam CM Himanta

CM attends 30th Karbi Lammet Amei Conference

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, March 24: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the Karbi youth to widen their mindset and not keep themselves confined within the limits of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. He also warned the ruling party members against nepotism.

Addressing the Open Session of the 30th Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) Conference at Dongka Sarpo here in West Karbi Anglong, the chief minister said, “Whether Karbi or Dimasa, there are many posts vacant for the Hill Tribes in the Government of Assam. But when they are posted in Dhubri, Barpeta or Darrang they are found wanting in Assamese communication skills therefore they want a posting in Karbi Anglong itself. How many posts can be there in Karbi Anglong? This place is a boon of nature. Industry cannot be built here, there is no other way but for our Karbi youths to leave the district.”

He further said, “I pleaded with you, let not the destiny of Karbi Anglong lay confined within Baithalangso to Bokajan. From Sadiya to Dhubri, Assam is yours, from Cachar to Kamrup is yours and we should all keep this in mind.”

Earlier he said that the budget of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will no longer be prepared by the Government of Assam but by the Council itself. There will be an engineering college in Karbi Anglong. The Karbi language in Eight Scheduled to the Constitution of India is possible when they take up Devanagari Script.

The KLA, established in 1937, is still moving forward in developing the Karbi language. He also wished KLA to reach a Golden Era. He mentioned the role of the Christian Missionaries in contributing towards the building of the Karbi language. He attributed Karbi writers Longkam Teron, Kehai Bey, Samsing Hanse, Sikari Tisso, Dr Phukon Phangcho, Bidorsing Kro, Lowrence Engti, etc., in enriching the Karbi language.

He gave his assurance for Sahitya Pension for the Karbis in the near future.

The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said that budgetary allocations have been made by KAAC for the festivals of the indigenous tribes in the district.

The Open Session was presided over by the president of KLA, Hukursing Rongpi and was attended by MLAs, executive members (EM) of KAAC, Members of Autonomous Council (MACs) and litterateurs.

It may be mentioned that the reception committee of the 30th KLA Conference has registered 661 delegates from all over Karbi Anglong, including 60 CC members of KLA, 20 from Nagaon district, 10 from Hojai district and 5 from the state of Nagaland.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the office of the BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee at Mouzadar Village, Satgaon, West Karbi Anglong. There, he warned the party members against nepotism and being family centric.

“No close relatives of the CEM, EM or the MP will get tickets by the BJP in the coming MAC election. Those who dedicatedly work for the party and pledge to work for all communities will get the tickets. Though we will win 26 out of 26 MAC Constituencies in the month of May, simple winning will not satisfy me, I want you all to increase the margin.”

He further said that the party office is a temple for the party workers and all party related issues should be discussed there. Even the CEM, EM or an MLA should come to the party office. Assam Pradesh BJP president Bhabesh Kalita declared that the party office in Moazadar Village is the 11th district office of the BJP inaugurated by CM Sarma.

Sarma inaugurated the three storied building of BJP, WKADC office named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in presence of Pradesh BJP president Kalita, general secretary, Phanindranath Sharma, deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, CEM of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang and president of BJP, WKADC, Radip Ronghang and others.