KA’s first CEM remembered on 66th death anniv

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 28: Karbi Anglong remembered the first chief executive member (CEM) of the then Mikir Hills District Council, now, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Khorsing Terang on his 66th death anniversary at Khorsing Terang Memorial Park here on Saturday.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) organised an official remembrance at Khorsing Terang Memorial Park here on Saturday.

On the occasion, a multi-religion prayer was held for the eternal rest of the departed leader of the Karbi Anglong.

CEM Tuliram Ronghang paid floral tributes at the statue of late Terang and offered prayer. He spoke on the life and contribution of late Terang for the district and urged everyone to follow in his footstep in making Karbi Anglong a peaceful and prosperous district.

The CEM announced the beautification of Khorsing Terang Memorial Park to be taken up by the Public Works Department, KAAC.

On the occasion, a pamphlet titled ‘Chomkan’ written by former MLA and scholar Dharamsing Teron was released by the CEM.

Everester Khorsing Terang, a family member of late Terang, requested the CEM for reviving the Khorsing Terang Club, Singhason, which is now inactive. He also requested the CEM to allot a plot of land at a convenient location for re-erecting the Terang family ancestor statues.

The statues were erected at the present Karbi Anglong Sports Association stadium site during the death ceremony ‘chomangkan’ for the late leader and ancestors but were later removed.

Executive Member (EM), KAAC, Amarsing Tisso, former MLA Bidyasing Engleng, principal secretary, KAAC, SK Das and others attended the ceremony.

Similarly, in Hamren, West Karbi Anglong the 66th death anniversary of Khorsing Terang was observed at the KAAC branch secretariat on Saturday.

EM, KAAC, Fisheries and Art & Culture, Rupsing Teron paid floral tributes at the portrait of late Terang. He spoke on the life and contribution made by late Terang towards Karbi Anglong.