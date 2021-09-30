Kathar under fire in BJP rally  

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 29: A peace and development rally was organised by BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee at Hanjanglangso Government LP School playground on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang clarified on the tripartite Peace Accord signed by six armed organisations of Karbi Anglong on September 4 last.

He said, “The BJP wants an autonomous state, although there is no mention of an Autonomous State in the Peace Accord, but we are talking to the state government. In the Peace Accord there are 34 reserved MAC seats for the STs.”

Criticising those opposing the Peace Accord, the CEM said that a self-proclaimed expert on the 6th Schedule is misleading the people.

The Council can appeal to the Governor for Autonomous State, he said adding that the Governor has to consult the council of ministers. Only after the consent of the council of ministers, the Governor can act.

Referring to the violence of the Autonomous State movement led by Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC)-CPI (ML), the CEM said the movement of 1986 should not be repeated. He said peace is a requisite for development and progress.

The deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, who is also the local MLA of Bokajan, while attacking the Opposition said that in the 15-year rule of ASDC and in another 15 years of the Congress, Karbi Anglong has not seen much development unlike now in the rule of the BJP.

Criticising the president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), J I Kathar, he said people should not be misled by the discontent shown by Kathar.

Momin said soon the youths of the district will not need to go outside to study medicine, engineering, veterinary and others. There will be an airport. In Hanjanglangso an international standard indoor stadium will come up which will be built with an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crores. The 100 Bedded Hospital will soon be completed and Jal Jeevan Mission will provide potable water to the people.

70 Opposition workers of Congress and ASDC joined the BJP at the rally.

President of BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee, Dhonsing Teron; MLAs, Darsing Ronghang, Rupsing Teron and Bidya Sing Engleng; chairman of KAAC, Longki Timung; deputy chairman of KAAC, Ritesh Enghi; executive members of KAAC, Jagat Sing Engti and Madhurya Dhekiyal Phukon and others attended the rally.

