Katigorah’s National ME School In Cachar To Get Model School Title

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, March 17: Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli on Wednesday gave good news to Katigorah’s National Middle English School announcing that the school would be awarded the title of a first-class school (model school).

Jalli, who inaugurated a classroom and a toilet block at National ME School, said the National Middle English School is one of the best schools she has visited and announced that it would be awarded a first-class school. In order to provide adequate seating for about 400 students in this school, she will immediately arrange three more classrooms, she added and promised to inaugurate the two-storey building (of the three classrooms) in 2023.

She said that at least three computers would be provided to the students for better quality education. The DC specially thanked Masuk Ahmed, headmaster of National ME School, for completing the construction work of the building with the help of the public before the funds required for construction of classrooms at a cost of Rs 15 lakh under SSA were fully sanctioned.

DC Jalli also thanked every teacher of the school. In order to encourage the students on this day, the deputy commissioner also had an interactive session with the students.

Semima Yasmin Ara Rahman, inspector of Schools, Cachar who also graced the occasion addressed this area as an education hub. She stated that Lathimara Janata High School in the area will be upgraded to a higher secondary school. She further said that many parents in minority areas try to force young girls to get married at an early age, which should not happen under any circumstances. She said that even if a complaint is lodged, appropriate action will be taken.

Assistant commissioner cum district mission coordinator, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Himashri Deka said that she was impressed by the quality and process of education of the students of National ME School. “The rest have to follow this school as a model,” she said.

Katigorah village panchayat president Mansur Ahmed, in his speech, requested the deputy commissioner to provide an adequate number of teachers in every school in the area.

Later, DC Jalli had a photo session with the students of the school.