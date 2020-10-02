KAYPO gives clean chit to Tuliram’s wife

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 1: Karbi Anglong Youth Peace Organisation (KAYPO) has come to save Kache Teronpi, wife of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang on the allegations of claiming compensation for non-existent land.

Allegations were brought against Teronpi for claiming compensation without possessing any land in the 4/6 lane of Doboka-Dimapur section of Dimapur bypass road construction on NH-36 being undertaken by National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL).

Several persons claiming to be landowners who have been deprived of compensation for land, convened a press conference at Guwahati Press Club in which they alleged that Rs. 4 crore have been credited into the bank account of Teronpi against the compensation amount.

KAYPO president Rostom Lekthe on Thursday rubbished the allegations as false and baseless.

“Just because Kache Teronpi is the wife of CEM, Tuliram Ronghang, it does not mean that she can be a target for levelling wild charges. Since she possessed land and she has claimed compensation with NHIDCL,”Lekthe said.

“Some social organisations charged Kache Teronpi for claiming compensation to an amount of Rs. 4 crore from NHIDCL without possessing the land. The allegation levelled against her is false and baseless. Since Kache Teronpi possessed land so it is legitimate for her to claim compensation. We condemn such allegations against her as the organisations went to the media before knowing the facts,” Lekthe said.

“The landowners with valid land pattas are entitled to get compensation. The general public should stop making complaints about land compensation as they are decided by the appropriate authority,” Lekthe also said.