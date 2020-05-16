Kaziranga National Park gets additional land

Evicted land at Bandardubi and Deosur handed over to world heritage authorities

HT Correspondent

BOKAKHAT, May 15: Kaziranga National Park got additional land that was made eviction free in 2016 as per Gauhati High court’s order. After verification of records at the office of Kaliabor SDO (Civil), the evicted land at Bandardubi and Deosur was formally handed over to KNP authority.

The 525 hectares of land was lying unattended since the last four years after the eviction. It was also alleged that illegal settlers had returned to occupy these areas and they have started farming on the land.

No survey, demarcation or such work had been done in the past since 2016; but the KNP authority led by director P. Shivakumar initiated surveys and other formalities in the early months this year. With close coordination along the civil administration the works were underway to complete the handing-over and taking-over procedures of the land.

Few months back, KNP authority also carried out a waterfowl survey in the areas under the Baghmari forest camp for the first time after freeing the area of encroachers in 2016. And the results were favourable: a total of 355 water birds belonging to various species and families were recorded in the previously encroached areas.

After the eviction in 2016, the area was gradually becoming preferred home of wild flora and fauna of the national park. Along with that, other birds and animals belonging to vulnerable and endangered categories were also recorded recently in these previously encroached areas.

“Even animals are seemed to be celebrating after this good news,” KNP director P. Shivakumar told The Hills Times here Friday.

“11 rhinos, a herd of water buffaloes and many other animals were seen in this area on Thursday,” Shivakumar said.

Officials of the forest department stated that the newly-added Bandardubi area will be under Bagori range and the Deosur area will be under Burapahar range of the National Park. A total land of 297.45 hectares is at Bandordubi, where as 16.4 Hectares is at Deosur now.

The conservationists of the state are also expressing their delight after Kaziranga National Park formally gets its long awaited and well deserving share.