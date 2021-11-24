KCS to hold special conference on Nov 27, 28

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 23: Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) will hold a special conference on November 27 and 28 at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso here, to approve the extension of the term of KCS Central Committee and Zonal Committees to another one term upto the Golden Jubilee year of Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) 2024 and for amendment of the KCS constitution.

In a press conference convened at KCS Central Committee office, Taralangso, the KCS president, Chandra Sing Kro said, “A two day special conference of the KCS on November 27 and 28 will be held for the approval of the extension of the term of KCS Central Committee and KCS Zonal Committees to another one term up to the Golden Jubilee of Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) 2024. In the conference the amendment of the constitution will also be discussed.”

Kro said the term of KCS Central Committee has expired. A general conference for the election of a new body was supposed to be held in January last, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, it could not be held. On August 26 an extended meeting was held in which it was agreed that as the KYF jubilee in 2024 is near there is no need for a reshuffle. The present body will continue up to the jubilee year 2024. The present term of the Zonal Committees will also remain as it was.