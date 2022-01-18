KEA’s New Body Takes Charge

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 17: The new body of Karbi Employees Association (KEA) took office for their term of two years.

In a ceremony held here at the KEA office at Lorulangso, the new body led by the new president of KEA, Hakim Rongpi took charge of their office.

The members of the new KEA body is vice presidents, Dipalee Engjaipi and Paniram Hanse, secretary, Dilip Rongpi, assistant secretaries, Joysing Teron, Dorsing Bey and Karon Hansepi, office secretaries, Kangbura Hanse and Sarthe Tokbi, finance secretary, Birendra Teron, cultural secretary, Pansing Kro and organising secretaries, Sing Engti, Janathaon Engti Kathar, Bina Kropi and Kensing Bey and other members are Longsing Timung, Promila Engtipi, Purnima Teronpi, Jyostna Tokbipim, Reeta Timungpi, Probin Engti, Rupsing Engti, Babulal Engti, Sing Timung and Dhoniram Hanse.

The advisors are Borsing Teron and Paniram Timung.