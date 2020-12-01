Keep a watch on govt’s performance, CM to scribes, public

Sonowal govt’s pre-poll bonanza: ‘Orunodoi’ scheme launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: Keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly polls in 2021, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched ‘Orunodoi’, the biggest direct benefit transfer scheme of the state for women at a programme held at Numali Jalah Parade Ground in Amingaon on Tuesday.

The scheme has been rolled out with 17 lakh odd families as beneficiaries at present as the government would transfer Rs 830 per month to the account of one of the female members of the family under the scheme. After the election of the BTC, the number of beneficiaries would stand out to be 22 lakh families as the state government would need Rs. 2400 crore every year for the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Assam government is committed to build a socio-economically oriented women development narrative as the Orunodoi scheme launched today would serve as a big fillip to the empowerment of women”.

Sonowal said that based on the doctrine of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikash and Sabka Viswas’, the present state government since the time of assuming power has been working for the socio-economic and academic development of all sections of the people.

He said that his government sincerely believes that every resident of Assam should live with dignity and therefore, the government has been launching several schemes.

Stating that without the help and cooperation of all sections of the people, no government programme can succeed, Sonowal called upon the people including the journalists to extend cooperation and maintain close watch on the performance of the government.

Sonowal also said that empowered women are the prime movers of the society and for the empowerment of women, his government has launched schemes like Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme, Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Scheme, Assam Gyan Deepika Scheme, Wage Compensation Scheme for Pregnant Women in Tea Gardens and several others.

The chief minister said that for a society to move towards prosperity, education should be an important tool and he, therefore, appealed to the teachers and parents to motivate their wards to pursue education sincerely. Terming Assam as the hot spot of biodiversity along with other verdant natural resources,

Sonowal said that the human resources of the state should be academically empowered to make judicious exploration of the natural assets of the state.

Stating the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme as an endeavour of the state government to lend prestige and dignity to the women of the state, Sonowal thanked finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team in the finance department for conceiving a scheme through which the women folk would receive monthly financial assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that though ‘Orunodoi’ scheme, state government has cleared the decks for ensuring secured monthly income to the beneficiaries of 22 lakh families of the state.

Sarma said that under the scheme widow, unmarried women, divorcee, dibyang would get special preference.

He said that by the scheme, an effort has been made to bring about overall empowerment of women in the state.

Sarma said that the present state government has provided free enrolment to seven lakh students along with launching scheme of Insurance Cover for Students and others for the development of academic atmosphere of the state.

Principal secretary (finance) Samir Sinha gave the welcome address of the programme which was also addressed by MP Lok Sabha Queen Oja. Minister of state for tea tribes welfare Sanjay Kisan, MLA Hajo Suman Haripriya, MLA Kamalpur Satyabrata Kalita, MLA Palashbari Pranab Kalita, MLA Chaygaon Rekibuddin Ahmed, commissioner and secretary (finance) Shyam Jagannathan and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.