Keshab Mahanta reviews Covid situation in Lakhimpur and Biswanath 

HT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR/BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 1: State health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday visited Lakhimpur Medical College and reviewed the activities relating to treatment provided to Covid-infected patients and other issues relating to the process of recovering from the pandemic. The minister also inaugurated the virology laboratory of Lakhimpur Medical College, and inspected the Covid ward of the college.

Later, the Covid-19 situation in Lakhimpur district was assessed in depth at a meeting held at the Conference Hall, office of the Lakhimpur district deputy commissioner. It was attended by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Lakhimpur DC and SP, other top officials of Lakhimpur district administration and all the top officials of the health department. Mahanta directed the officials to perform the suggested activities. He also directed the officials to be more sensitive towards the Covid-19 patients. He also instructed the Public Health authority to carry out sanitisation in the areas where it is needed. Moreover, he instructed the concerned contractor to provide 20 ICU-Bed and 40 Oxygen cylinder-bed in the Lakhimpur Medical College within 15 days. On the other hand, the minister opined that Lakhimpur Medical College would be developed as a 300-bedded hospital within one month.

Mahanta further visited Biswanath and reviewed the Covid scenario of the district. Chairing a high-level meeting with the local MLAs, deputy commissioner and other top administrative as well as health officials at DC’s Conference Hall. Mahanta took stock of the situation and measures being taken by the administration to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister asked the administration to take all possible steps to ensure that the death rate slows down soon. He said there should not be any delay in detecting positive cases and providing required treatment to them. “We will have to bring the death rate down at any cost. For that the only way out is to provide timely treatment to positive cases. We will have to efficiently work on detecting positive cases at the earliest through testing so that required treatment starts immediately,” said Mahanta.

The minister also instructed formation of constituency level Covid monitoring committees under the chairmanship of the local MLAs within 3-4 days. He said such committees should work to find out the real Covid scenario in the interiors and help the administration cater to those places effectively.

Pallab Lochan Das, MP Tezpur, who was also present at the review meeting stressed on the need to ensure that the quality of food provided to Covid patients was up to the mark. He instructed the Circle Officers to pay personal visits to Covid Care Centres, particularly in tea gardens, and inspect the food quality. He also asked them to ensure that the relief material provided to economically poor people within containment zones were worth Rs. 2,000 as sanctioned by the government.

Prior to chairing the meeting, the minister visited Gohpur’s Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital and oversaw the medical facilities therein. Thereafter, the minister came to Biswanath Chariali town and visited the Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital. He enquired about the condition of patients admitted at hospital and the facilities being extended to them. Later, he also inspected the site for the proposed medical college in Biswanath Chariali town. The minister during his visit was also accompanied by Gohpur’s MLA Utpal Borah, Biswanath’s MLA Promod Borthakur, Sootea’s MLA Padma Hazarika, Anurag Goel, principal secretary of health and family welfare ministry and deputy commissioner of Biswanath Pranab Kumar Sarmah.