Keshab Seeks CSIR-NEIST Help for Genome Sequencing

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 29: Keshab Mahanta, Cabinet minister for Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Information Technology, Government of Assam visited CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology at Jorhat on Wednesday to seek help of this premier research institute in setting up a genome sequencing centre at GMCH.

An official of NEIST said that the main objective of the visit was to establish a genome sequencing centre at GMCH and the technical guidance and training from CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat.

The minister also interacted with director, Dr G. Narahari Sastry and sought his help in strengthening Genome Sequencing and Variant Detection in Assam, the official added.

An official of NEIST further said that the minister was accompanied by Dr Lakshmanan S, mission director, NHM, Assam, Dr Ajanta Sharma, professor and head of the Microbiology Department, GMCH; Dr Purnima Baruah, superintendent of JMCH along with a team of doctors.

Dr G Narahari Sastry, director assured that CSIR-NEIST will extend all support and technical guidance for setting up of a new genome sequencing laboratory in GMCH, Guwahati.

Dr G Narahari Sastry, director, CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology apprised the minister and the visiting team about the ongoing whole genome sequencing activities in the Centre for Infectious Diseases in this institute.

The team led by the minister also visited the Genome Sequencing Laboratory in the institute and interacted with different working scientists.

It may be worth mentioning that, realising the importance of providing data from this part of the country, CSIR-NEIST had established a state-of-the art genome sequencing facility in its Centre for Infectious Diseases in Jorhat campus to lead the genome surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 in the North East Region of India.

The world standard facilities have been established for carrying out the genome sequencing in this institute with financial support from CSIR and now the Centre is the part of INSACOG.

In view of the increased disease spread with Omicron variant and realising the possibility of a third wave, the importance of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing in North East India is gaining importance.

The government of Assam wishes to set up a new Genome Sequencing Laboratory in GMCH with the help of INSACOG recognised laboratory CSIR-NEIST.