Keshab talks of free jabs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 8: The Assam government will vaccinate everyone above 18 years old for free from June 21 onwards, Health minister Keshab Mahanta said here on Tuesday.

As the second wave of coronavirus has been indicating a declining trend in India for the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that all Indians above 18 years of age will be administered free Covid-19 vaccine from June 21.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister made it clear that the states will be provided these vaccine doses free of cost from the Central government. “The Government of India will provide free vaccines to the states from Monday, June 21, in every state for all citizens above the age of 18 years,” Modi said. The Prime Minister said that the government of India itself will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments.

“The Assam government will provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years old,” Mahanta said.

“We have planned to cover 2.5 lakh-3 lakh people under the vaccination drive per day,” Mahanta also said.

“We hope that vaccines will be administered to every person above 18 years old after the state receives vaccines regularly from the Central government,” he said.

The state health department will complete the drive within the next three months, the minister said.

“We have around 150,000 people who got the first dose of Covaxin and are due for their second doses. They will be given their second doses within the 42 days’ time limit,” the minister said.

“The health department has asked the deputy commissioners of all districts to submit the number of people waiting for a second dose of Covaxin. We will distribute the second dose after receipt of the report from DCs,” he said.

“Due to problems with supply of Covaxin, we have decided to stop administering first doses of it in the state for the time being. But the state has received 50,000 new vaccines today afternoon,” he added.