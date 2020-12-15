KFA demands probe against DFO

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 15: Karbi Farmers Association (KFA) has alleged misappropriation of funds by DFO of Northern Afforestation Division (Hills), Nandaram Teron.

In a press release here on Tuesday, the KFA said that the concerned DFO, also the DDO, has drawn Rs. 3 crore under Bill No. 77 dated 24-03-2020, Grant No. 76 under the head of account 2406-01=0240-000-02-02-EE-V-KE wages arrear of the staff for the period of 01-03-2019 to 29-02-2020. His role as the DDO needs investigation.

DFO Teron has been involved in illegal appointments in the forest department. Around 160 persons were appointed without advertisement and interview.

KFA demanded release of DFO Teron from Karbi Anglong and launch an investigation into his activities.