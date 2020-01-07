KFA opposes presentation of Karbi film awards on Jan 18

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 7: Karbi Film Society (KFS) has asked to the organisers of 1st Karbi Film Award to use some other names and not ‘Karbi Film Award’ as under the title of ‘Rangsina Sarpo’ Karbi Film Award has been the first Karbi Film Award initiated by art & culture department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Addressing a press conference at District Press Club of Karbi Anglong here on Tuesday, KFS president Dhaniram Tisso said, “We have come to know from reliable sources that an organisation ‘Karbi Artistes Forum’ is going to present 1st Karbi Film Award on January 18. We are not opposed to conferring awards to persons involved in making Karbis films including film artists, but we are against using the same name as ‘Karbi Film Award.”

“I want to make clear that Rangsina Sarpo Film Award is the first film award for Karbi films. It was initiated by art & culture department of KAAC and supported by KFS. I urge the organiser not to use the same name as it will create misunderstanding amongst the film artists and makers,” Tisso said.

“Karbi Artistes Forum is going to present the 1st Karbi Film Award on January 18 at Farmer’s Growth Centre. The Karbi Film Award cannot be the first Karbi Film Award as because ‘Rangsina Sarpo’ Film Award has been initiated by art & culture department in 2012 known as ‘Karbi Film Award’ as still continuing,” Tisso further said.

“Karbi Film Award is still not a full-fledged award as it is part of Rangsina Sarpo Award in which all artistes from various fields are given due recognition. KFS has been pursuing with the KAAC to hold the ward in a full manner on the line of state and national film award. Hence, we oppose to hold any kind of Karbi Film Award by any organisations prior to fulfillment of this demand,” Tisso said.

He also stated that KFS was formed in 2008 with former executive member (EM) Bidyasing Rongpi as president and Semson Terang as general secretary Tisso further said. It has its office at KCS Complex at Taralangso. It is a government registered society having seen regional committee, 49 production houses and numerous artistes, technicians etc. It’s sole objective of KFS is for the welfare of film fraternity of the district to carry forward the beautiful culture, stories and mesmerizing scenic beauties of the place, Tisso said.

KFS has invited the members of Karbi Artistes Forum to short out the matter, but they have not turned up, Tisso stated.