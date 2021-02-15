KGMT join hands with US based Smile Train

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: KGMT Multispecialty Hospital in association with Smile Train, New York organized awareness cum sensitization program at Diphu on February 12, at ANM Training Centre.

The program aimed at early detection of cleft patients by grass root level workers including Asha, ANM, Nurses and MPW (Multipurpose workers) so that they can avail totally free treatment at KGMT Multispecialty Hospital under Smile Train.

A documentary on cleft patient was also screened at the programme in presence of joint director of health service Dr Kareng Rongpipi, district media expert Monsoon Singh, DCM Mintumoni Rogpharpi, among others.

Chief paediatrician and managing trustee KGMT Hospital Dr Rongpipi and Dr Nivedita Goswami in their welcome speech explained the purpose of the meeting while project director and plastic surgeon Prof Dr Seema Rekha Devi explained about patient care after birth and post operative care.