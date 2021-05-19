Khalsa Centre starts oxygen langar in Guwahati 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 18: After serving cooked food to over three lakh needy people during lockdown in 2020, Khalsa Centre North East started its new initiative of providing oxygen concentrators to the needy in the city in association with internationally acclaimed Khalsa Aid which has provided 20 machines for the same.

Khalsa Centre North East has been running a weekly Langar at northeast India’s biggest cancer hospital Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati for over 2 years and provided relief to lakhs of people during floods and lockdown for 66 days in their fight against hunger from March 2020 to May 2020.

This time seeing the shortage of home oxygen in the city, the centre has started providing free oxygen concentrators to the needy patients for one week, a PR stated.

Capt PP Singh, chairman Khalsa Centre North East informed that in 2020 when people were caught unaware and there was a major crisis of food Khalsa Centre North East provided cooked food to thousands of people every day.

PP Singh informed that demands for the concentrators have come from Golaghat, Jorhat, Sonitpur and others.

He informed that people can avail this benefit for a week by depositing an amount of Rs 11,000 as security money. Singh said that the actual cost of a concentrator is almost 90,000.