Khandu inaugurates prayer hall in Tawang

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 20: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Prayer Hall with the statue of Guru Padma Sambhava at Chumi Gyatse in Tawang District on Monday.

Notably, despite the religious significance of this area to the local Tibetan and Monpa community, the Chumi Gyatse lacked infrastructure to fulfil the aspirations of the locals. In a joint effort, led by the CM and Indian Army, the project of constructing this prayer hall commenced in May 2018 and was completed in June 2020.

Along with this construction, civil administration and Indian Army has improved the connectivity to this remote location by constructing a motorable road. Khandu dedicated this to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for offering prayers at this highly revered site as he felt that this would boost tourism to the remote area, as part of the Indian Army initiative of nominating 2020 as the “Year of Tourism”.

He also thanked the Army for providing whole hearted assistance in making this a reality and reiterated the successful civil military bonhomie existing in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh.