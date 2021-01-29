Kharnaidisa killing: Social organisations demand CBI probe

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 29: Dimasa Students Union (DSU) and Dimasa Sahitya Sabha along with several other social organisations on Friday demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing of two persons, including a woman in an indiscriminate firing that took place at Kharnaidisa village, Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong on the night of January 27.

A former militant and a woman were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a community dinner celebrating Bisu Dima (a post-harvest festival) on Wednesday night.

“On January 27, Bisu Dima was celebrated in all Dimasa dominated areas. But sad news was received at around 11:30 pm, where Alota Maibangsha, an aged woman and Amit Nunisa (45) succumbed to bullet injuries and Ashish Phonglo sustained injuries in an indiscriminate firing that took place at Kharnaidisa village. When the firing took place the whole village was celebrating the Bisu Dima festival,” representatives of social organisations said addressing a joint press conference at Dimasa Club here on Friday.

“We do not know the culprits and reason for such brutal killing but as a human being we have sympathy for the deceased. We request the authority to take necessary action to find the culprits for punishment as per law of the land and to provide compensation to the next of kin of the deceased persons and financial support to the injured persons,” they said.

Karbi Anglong DSS president Phunibuson Haflongbar said the incident taking place in the midst of Bisu Dima celebration is very unfortunate.

Karbi Anglong DSU president Dhiraj Diphusa said it is an inhuman act and condemned it. “Fast-track inquiry should be held so that justice is not delayed. There should be mutual understanding and brotherhood among tribes and communities living together,” he said.

The organisations urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the district.

DSS secretary Satyabrat Kemprai; Dillai SGB Rajesh Phonglosa; KSA president Thangsing Timung, Kuki National Assembly (KNA) president Tongthang Toutang and Karbi Anglong Bengali Students Youth Federation president Amit Paul also attended the press conference.