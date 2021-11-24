‘Khela Ghar’ inaugurated at Chitralekha Park

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 23: As part of a special initiative of DC Bhupesh Chandra Das to provide recreational facilities for young children and attract more footfalls to the Chitralekha Park which earlier was known as Cole Park, Tezpur LAC, MLA Prithiraj Rabha inaugurated ‘Khela Ghar’, a game zone at the park on Tuesday. Among other members of the Tezpur Environment Society and the district administration officials, the event was also attended by deputy commissioner, Sonitpur Bhupesh Chandra Das, vice-chairman AMTRON, Ritubaran Sarmah, DDC Dipsikha Dey, ADC and secretary and Tezpur Environment Society, Romy Baruah.

It was informed that the visitors could avail the gaming zone facilities for a nominal charge during their visit to this park. “The gaming zone has modern gaming facilities, including VR games, basketball, car racing, shooting games, air hockey, and others,” the caretakers of the park informed.

The MLA also inaugurated the boating facility at the park, which has been started for the visitors.