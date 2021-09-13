Kheroni pays homage to freedom fighters

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Sept 12: A procession was taken out and tributes were paid to freedom fighters as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was jointly organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Diphu, Karbi Anglong, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India in collaboration with the Subaltern Development Club at Navodeep Jr. College, Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong.

Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Pawan Kumar while attending the programme said, “Freedom should be experienced in every household of this country and for this, we have to take the campaign among the masses.”

The programme was started with the hoisting of the national flag by MAC Kumar, followed by lighting candles, paying of floral tributes to freedom fighters and the inauguration of a mini photo exhibition. He also flagged off Pad-Yatra on the occasion. The Yatra was taken with chants of Bande Mataram shouted by all the participants.

The programme was attended by the principal of Navodeep Jr. College, Brijesh Kumar Sah, Ex NSVs Socheng Block, Sanjit Harijan and Dhanraj Harijan, assistant professor, Udali College Dr. Shiv Jee Chauhan, assistant professor, Kapili College, Chhotelal Chauhan, assistant teacher, Bharat Sahu, president of Subaltern Dev. Club, Jeetendra Harijan, presidents, secretaries and members of different Youth Clubs and students of the Navodeep Jr. College.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.